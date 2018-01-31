Mumbai: Woman held for ‘stealing’ cash and jewellery worth Rs 23 lakh

The accused, Narmada Khan, alias Bharti, allegedly approached a homemaker in Gokuldham Colony in Goregaon East last week, asking for work. The accused, Narmada Khan, alias Bharti, allegedly approached a homemaker in Gokuldham Colony in Goregaon East last week, asking for work.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested last week for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 23 lakh from a house in Goregaon East.

The woman, who has been arrested for theft on 15 occasions, worked as a help at the house for three days before committing the crime, the police said.

The accused, Narmada Khan, alias Bharti, allegedly approached a homemaker in Gokuldham Colony in Goregaon East last week, asking for work. The police said Khan worked at the house for three days and within that time, she found a key to the family’s safe and stole Rs 32,000 in cash and 820 gms of gold ornaments worth Rs 22.85 lakh on January 23.

After the homemaker discovered the theft, she suspected that Khan was responsible as she had stopped coming to work. The woman then registered a police complaint. Based on the description provided by the complainant, the police arrested Khan from her home in Cuffe Parade on January 26. She was produced in court and remanded in police custody till January 31.

Rajaram Vhanmane, Senior Inspector, Dindoshi police station, said stolen goods worth Rs 16 lakh have been recovered from Khan’s possession so far.

The police said Khan had been arrested earlier for thefts in Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Nagpada Matunga, Andheri and Versova and has 15 cases lodged against her.

