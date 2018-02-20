Mumbai woman killed for ‘refusing to have sex with Facebook friend’

Haridas Yergude has been booked for murder, the police said. (Photo for representation) Haridas Yergude has been booked for murder, the police said. (Photo for representation)

A woman was murdered on Sunday in Nallasopara allegedly by a man she befriended on Facebook when she refused to have sex with him. The man fled his home after strangling her with a shoelace, the police said. Ankita More (20) of Vashi was found dead on the ground-floor staircase of the Taniya Monarch building in Nallsopara East by residents at 7 pm.

After the residents informed the police, they soon discovered that the woman had been spotted earlier that day entering the home of Haridas Yergude (21), who lives in the ground-floor flat. The police said that upon visiting the spot, they found Yergude’s front door locked. He was arrested later on Sunday night after the police tracked him down. Yergude, who works in the Hub Mall in Goregaon East, allegedly confessed to having killed More, who he had befriended on Facebook a couple of months ago.

The police said More lived with her parents and worked with a medical supplies distribution firm. “The two had been chatting regularly on Facebook for the past couple of months. On Sunday, the accused invited the woman to his home as his sister and brother-in-law had gone out to work,” said Datta Totewad, the sub-divisional police officer at Nallasopara.

The police said More reached Yergude’s home at 2.30 pm. “The accused wanted to have sex but the woman refused and decided to leave. However, the accused forced himself on her and when she resisted, he strangled her with a shoe lace,” said an officer at Tulinj police station. The official added that a post-mortem of More’s body concluded that she was killed around 4.30 pm.

“For the next few hours, the accused tried to figure out where to dump the body. He had to act fast as he knew his sister and brother-in-law would return soon. He checked the building terrace but found it locked and feared being caught if he took the body away in an autorickshaw. He decided to leave the body in the building staircase thinking that no one would connect him with the crime,” said the officer. Yergude has been booked for murder, the police said.

