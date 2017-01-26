Mumbai: Woman found dead at Kurla construction site

The body of a dead woman, believed to be 35 to 40 years of age, was found at an under-construction building site in Kurla West on Wednesday morning. The victim, identified as Shantabai, was working as a construction labourer at an HDIL under-construction building near Kohinoor City in Kurla West. According to the police, she was living at the same construction site where she worked. The victim’s body was found at 10.15 am on Wednesday.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“It seems the incident happened on Tuesday night when the victim was alone at the construction site. Prima facie it looks like she has been strangulated. We suspect sexual assault took palce but are waiting for the post-mortem report for confirmation,” said Bharat Atmaram Bhoite, senior police inspector at Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station.

Police is questioning other construction labourers but no arrests have been made in connection with the crime. A case of murder has been registered against unknown accused at the VB Nagar police station.