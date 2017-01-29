Woman, daughter found dead in Bhayander flat

The decomposed bodies of a woman and her eight-year-old daughter were found in their Bhayander flat on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Deepika Sanghvi (29), stayed with her daughter Hetavi at Sonam Saraswati building, Bhayander East. According to the police, Deepika had divorced her husband a few days ago.

The matter came to light after a foul stench started coming from the flat and the neighbours informed the police. Officers are waiting for an autopsy report to determine if it is a case of murder.