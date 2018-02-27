Mumbai: Woman cop found dead on railway tracks

The Kurla GRP and the Kurla police station have registered cases of accidental death are investigating the case further.(Representational Image) The Kurla GRP and the Kurla police station have registered cases of accidental death are investigating the case further.(Representational Image)

A constable attached with Local Arms I of the Mumbai Police was found dead on the railway tracks between Sion and Kurla railway stations. Police said the deceased, Pratiksha Vishal Shende, was crossing the tracks when she was hit by a train. The incident took place at around 1.20 pm on Monday. She was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where she was declared dead before admission. Police said Shende was originally from Solapur and her husband stayed in Pune where worked with a private firm.

Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Balvantrao, from the Government Railway Police (GRP), said, “A driver of a local train informed Kurla’s station master, following which we were informed. We then visited the spot.” Police confirmed they found a bag belonging to the constable at the spot. A police uniform, her Aadhaar card and a few other documents, indicating she was suffering from tuberculosis, were recovered from the bag, police said. Investigators are still trying to ascertain whether the deceased committed suicide or fell victim to an accident.

”We have recovered some documents which state that she was suffering from tuberculosis since March 23, 2016, and we believe that could be a reason for Shende to commit suicide. But, we are still cross-checking the documents found in her bag,” said Balvantrao. A police officer said Shende had reported to her Naigaon office on Monday morning, after which she said she was going to change into her uniform. Later, the Naigaon office were informed about her death.

According to police, both the Kurla GRP and the Kurla police station have registered cases of accidental death are investigating the case further. “We informed her husband and he was on its way to Mumbai. We will try to get information from him about whether she was psychologically drained due to her ailment,” said an officer.

