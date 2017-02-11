Mumbai: Woman arrested for smothering 21-day-old daughter

The Powai police Friday arrested a 23-year-old housewife for allegedly smothering her 21-day-old daughter to death at their residence. According to the police, the woman killed the baby girl because she had been unwell and the family wanted a son. The incident is said to have taken place between 5 pm on Tuesday and 1 am on Wednesday. The accused woman Meena Razlu Jaiswal is a resident of a tenement in Tunga village in Powai with her husband Razlu, mother-in-law and another two-year-old daughter.

Watch What Else Is Making News

According to the police, the family wanted a son but Meena delivered a girl. The woman told the police that the girl was unwell and the family’s financial condition was not good. “She says that out of frustration she smothered the infant’s nose and bashed her head. The girl was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead,” said a police officer.

Since the injuries were unnatural, the hospital authorities informed the police which on investigation registered an FIR and arrested the mother.