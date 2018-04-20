Mumbai: Woman arrested for ‘attempt to rob’ contractor, three men on the run

The woman confessed that they wanted to rob the contractor after police examined footage from a CCTV camera and quizzed her. (File Photo) The woman confessed that they wanted to rob the contractor after police examined footage from a CCTV camera and quizzed her. (File Photo)

Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly trying to rob a labour contractor near Grant Road station on Wednesday. Police said the woman, Sayeeda Shaikh, was accompanied by three men, who are on the run. The robbery attempt was foiled after the contractor raised alarm. Police said the contractor, Shahalam Shaikh, was walking towards Lamington Road when the woman allegedly brushed her shoulder against him. She then accused him of molesting her.

“A crowd gathered at the spot. The three men accompanying the woman started assaulting him. Meanwhile, they also tried to snatch his bag. Realising that they were trying to rob him by falsely accusing him, the contractor raised alarm,” a police officer said. The bag contained Rs 2 lakh cash.

“The three men even called a taxi to flee and the woman boarded it first. But by now policemen were on the spot and seeing them the three men fled. As the woman was inside the taxi, she couldn’t escape and was caught,” the officer said. The woman was brought to the DB Marg police station. She confessed that they wanted to rob the contractor after police examined footage from a CCTV camera and quizzed her.

