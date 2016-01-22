Mumbai will avail 2,130 million litres water soon from sewage plants

The city will be able to avail an additional 2,130 million litres of water per day (mld) in the coming years from seven sewage treatment plants being installed under the second phase of the BMC’s Mumbai Sewerage Disposal Project. The sewage, which will undergo tertiary treatment, will then be available for use in fire hydrants for maintaining open spaces as well as the railways, which uses treated water for washing rakes.

The sewage treatment plants in Colaba, Worli, Bandra, Malad, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Dharavi and Versova will operationalise the project once tenders are floated and contractors picked. “The water generated from these seven plants will be of outdoor bathing standards, which can be used for industrial purposes.

This quantity of water would be worth the output of four dams and can be created in the coming three-five years,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee.

The BMC is yet to finalise the technology to be used in the treatment of sewage. “It is still in the planning stage and the tenders have not been floated yet. Once the tenders are floated, we will finalise the technology,” said an official.

