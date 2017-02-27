Mumbai: Wife booked for ‘clobbering man to death’

A 48-YEAR-OLD woman was booked Sunday for the murder of her husband Friday morning. The deceased, Shafiq Khan (56), who was a driver, was found murdered while his wife Halimunnisa was found unconscious at their Azad Nagar residence in Dharavi. Initially, Shahu Nagar police registered a murder case against unidentified robbers based on the woman’s statement.

After interrogation, the Dharavi police concluded that Shafiq had attacked his wife with a stone, which she later used to clobber him to death. Since she is currently in hospital recovering from her head injuries, the police have not arrested her.

Dilip Thorat, senior inspector of Dharavi police station, said, “We have booked Halimunnisa for the murder of her husband Shafiq. Initially, it appeared that she too was a victim of an attack at their residence. Later, we discovered that on Friday morning, the couple had an argument over household expenses which got physical, and the 48-year-old murdered her husband.”

Thorat said the couple had been staying in a two-floor apartment in Dharavi. The couple lived on the ground floor and their children — three sons and two daughters — lived on the first floor. The children told the police that their mother was “short tempered and would easily get angry”.

An official said the couple fought frequently over the amount of money Shafiq gave for household expenses. “The couple’s son also did not earn much. While two of their daughters were married, another was to get married soon. This was another reason for the fights over monetary issues between the husband and wife,” the official said. On Friday, around 6.30 am, the children found their parents injured in the house, and soon after alerted the police.

On regaining consciousness, Halimunnisa said they were in the house when two masked men entered and attacked them. On talking to neighbours, the police found that none of them had seen anyone enter the house. The CCTV cameras in the area also did not point to the presence of any masked men. Suspicious, when the police recorded her statement again, they found discrepancies.

On Saturday, when she was shifted from the ICU to the general ward, the police questioned her again. “She confessed that she had hit her husband on his head after a fight between them got physical. She says her husband hit her on the head… She then took the paver block from his hand and hit him on the head several times till he lost consciousness. He later bled to death,” an officer said.