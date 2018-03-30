Mumbai: WIAA holds women’s car rally

Winners Deepa Damodaran and Priyanka Videsh with Gogi Kapoor. Express Winners Deepa Damodaran and Priyanka Videsh with Gogi Kapoor. Express

At the Western Indian Automobiles Association women’s rally earlier this week, Deepa Damodaran emerged winner by four penalty points.

The rally was from Worli to Lavassa city near Pune. Over 170 women drivers took part in the rally on March 25, organised by the association to celebrate International Women’s Day. Pradnya Chavarkar stood second with 7 penalty points and the second runner up, Sangeeta Uchil with 12 penalty points.

The rally started from NSCI Worli, with over 174 participants. Finally, 160 made it to Lavassa city.

Gogi Kapoor and Jeetendra Goswami, handed over the winners the awards. Damodaran won a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

