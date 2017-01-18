Mumbai: Western Railway track repairs to delay peak-hour trains

Officials said that a work of ‘deep screening’ or changing the ballast (rock) quotient on the track would be under way after Lower Parel station in the north bound direction from Wednesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar) Officials said that a work of ‘deep screening’ or changing the ballast (rock) quotient on the track would be under way after Lower Parel station in the north bound direction from Wednesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Tendulkar)

Western Railway (WR) commuters travelling to the suburbs could be in for delays in the evening peak hours. Owing to track correction work along a particular section on the division, fast services in the evening peak hours are expected to be delayed by at least fifteen-twenty minutes. Officials said that a work of ‘deep screening’ or changing the ballast (rock) quotient on the track would be under way after Lower Parel station in the north bound direction from Wednesday. Due to this, speed of the rakes is expected to be slower affecting the overall punctuality of services.

“The work will involve changing the present rocks with new rocks and re-fixing the tracks. It is expected to take place on the fast-track corridor for five kilometers after Lower Parel station in the north bound direction for at least seventy days. The caution order imposed will thus consume time and cause bunching of trains,” said a senior WR official. Officials said that as safety of the tracks is important, performing the screening will be required in this duration. A few cancellations could also be expected.

The work follows the completion of screening on the slow-track corridor in the south section which saw a loss of 25-30 trains every day. For the past one and a half months, slow services in the morning peak hours towards Churchgate station faced delays due to the work.

“For the past one month, we faced a loss of at least 25-30 trains in the morning peak hours on the up slow track every day due to the caution order imposed. The repair work on the section was awaited and thus work was needed to be carried out soon. The same will get over in the next two-three days post which work on the down direction will commence,” said Mukul Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, Western Railway. WR runs 1,290 local services which carry about 3.55 million commuters every day. Commuters had complained against the inconvenience caused due to the delay in services.

“For the past fifteen days, I am reaching fifteen minutes later than my expected time at my office. The speed of the train would get slow near Lower Parel station and then it waits till the path is clear for it to move. This caused me much inconvenience,” said Raghunath, WR commuter.