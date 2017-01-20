Mumbai: Were scared about our jobs, say staff, as Eros, other shops open to business

Balakrushna Devlekar (in purple shirt) and other staff of Eros Cinema after the building was sealed Wednesday. Express photo Balakrushna Devlekar (in purple shirt) and other staff of Eros Cinema after the building was sealed Wednesday. Express photo

BALAKRUSHNA DEVLEKAR, an operator at Eros Cinema in Churchgate, stepped into the landmark theatre Thursday evening, “praising the lord”. As officials from the City Collector’s office broke open the seal on the gate, Devlekar said he was relieved.

“I took Lord Ganesha’s name and walked into the premises where I have earned my daily bread for the past 40 years. The hall has never seen a lull in its collections or popularity. We are happy that operations have been restored,” he said.

Watch what else is in the news

Like Devlekar, hundreds of employees of offices located in Cambata Building, which houses Eros, heaved a sigh of relief after the High Court rapped the collector’s office and ordered the seals removed.

While four offices belonging to one of the building’s occupants, Galaxy Aviations, had been unsealed in the morning, the remaining were opened by 5 pm in the evening.

On Wednesday, the Mumbai City Collector’s office sealed the building to repay dues amounting to over Rs 4 crore of around 2,700 ground-handling workers of Cambata Aviation. Around 42 shops in the building were sealed, forcing more than 500 employees to move out.

“We have started taking bookings for our first show scheduled at 6.45 pm on Thursday evening. Though six shows were cancelled in the past two days because the building was sealed, we are happy that the cinema hall is back in action. We are happy that a decision was taken understanding our concerns,” said P P Murlitharan, manager, Eros Cinema.

“Till Wednesday evening, we were scared for our job and livelihood. After the court’s order, we are relieved. It was unfair to make us or any of the building tenants party to a fight between some other groups,” said Harshal Shah, an employee at Bombay Crafts and Pharmacy store in the building.

Residents and office workers in the area were inconvenienced as banks and ATMS in the building remained shut.

Some also complained of their favourite food joints, including a Cafe Coffee Day and restaurant Shiv Sagar, not working. “I had come to grab a bite at Shiv Sagar restaurant as I like the food here. I did not know it was shut. I could not even withdraw money as the ATM here was not working,” said Sagar Shinde, student at Jai Hind college.

“ We have duly followed the court’s order and unsealed the offices in the building. We have been asked to file an affidavit by the next hearing in the court. I would not like to comment on the rest as the matter is sub-judice,” said Mumbai city collector Ashwini Joshi. Cambata Aviation workers, meanwhile, have planned to meet senior officials in the company to demand their dues.