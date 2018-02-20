Mumbai ward boy gets 1 year in jail for tampering with prescription

The prescription mentioned three medicines but Walunj allegedly added five vials of Meronam injection in the prescription and appropriated them. (Photo for representation) The prescription mentioned three medicines but Walunj allegedly added five vials of Meronam injection in the prescription and appropriated them. (Photo for representation)

A special court in Mumbai recently convicted a ward boy of a cancer specialty hospital in the city and sentenced him to one year in prison. The prosecution had alleged that Hanumant Walunj had tampered with the prescription of a patient and misappropriated medicine. He was found guilty of charges, including forgery and cheating.

According to the prosecution, a patient was admitted to the hospital in 2008. It alleged that Walunj had brought medicines for the patient from the hospital dispensary. The prescription mentioned three medicines but Walunj allegedly added five vials of Meronam injection in the prescription and appropriated them. The forgery and misappropriation allegedly came to light when the father of the patient made a complaint to the superintendent of the hospital seeking that the cost of the injection, which was never prescribed, be returned to him.

The offence was registered with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, CBI, on the complaint of an assistant medical superintendent. The accused claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case as he had not given a favourable statement regarding other employees on the allegations of misappropriation of medicines. The court, however, relied on statements, including those of doctors who had made the prescription, on-duty nurses and a handwriting expert. The expert submitted in his deposition that the allegedly forged prescription matched the handwriting of the accused.

The court concluded that the expert’s report showed that the accused had tampered with the prescription by writing the name of the injection. The court also relied on the sanction granted by the relevant authorities of the hospital to prosecute the accused. After he was convicted, the accused sought leniency stating that it was his first offence and that his family depended on him.

The prosecution, however, said the persons who came to the hospital having lost hope of life were duped and hence no leniency should be shown. The court said that considering the gravity of the offence, it would sentence the accused to one- year imprisonment.

