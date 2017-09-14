Mumbai wakes up to rain, thunder

The rainfall brought the city temperature down, which until a day ago was six degrees above normal at 35.9 degrees Celsius making it the third hottest day in September in a decade. The rainfall brought the city temperature down, which until a day ago was six degrees above normal at 35.9 degrees Celsius making it the third hottest day in September in a decade.

The city woke up to thunderclaps and heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning. While the suburbs recorded 103.2 mm of rainfall between 2.30 am and 8.30 am, the island city received 58.6 mm rainfall during the same period.

The rain started around 2 am and went on till about 6 am. It peaked around 3.30 am when many woke up to the loud sound of thunder. “The sound woke up the whole family at 3.30 am and we thought it was like the end of the world. We were surprised when the sun rose in the morning,” said Kishor M, a cab driver.

“The CCTVs in our house recorded the thunderclaps and we replayed it this morning,” he said. The rainfall brought the city temperature down, which until a day ago was six degrees above normal at 35.9 degrees Celsius making it the third hottest day in September in a decade.

On Wednesday, the temperatures ranged between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature being a degree less than normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thundershowers for Wednesday evening or night.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App