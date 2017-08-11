Mumbai: Visually impaired girls form human pyramid

The girls at the National Association for the Blind hostel in Andheri are participating in the Dahi Handi, days before the city celebrates Janmashtami. (Express photo by Santosh Parab) The girls at the National Association for the Blind hostel in Andheri are participating in the Dahi Handi, days before the city celebrates Janmashtami. (Express photo by Santosh Parab)

The 16-year-old girl atop the three-layer human pyramid appears a bit nervous as she takes the coconut, but soon, with all her might, she breaks the Handi. Joy erupts from the girls who formed the pyramid and music and dance ensues. The human pyramid was made up of visually impaired girls.

This is the first time that the girls at the National Association for the Blind (NAB) hostel in Andheri (W) aged 16 to 20 are participating in the Dahi Handi, days before the city celebrates Janmashtami. The girls come from various places across the state, and some live in the NAB hostel where the event took place.

Jyotsna Garde, superintendent of the NAB girls’ hostel said, “The girls expressed their interest in participating in Dahi Handi after which we decided to host the event for them. We will continue this celebration every year.”

Their trainer, 30-year-old Ponnalagar Devendra, trains these girls at a ground in Matunga. Visually impaired himself, he says he trained very hard to become a professional and had been performing during the festival at Nav Maharashtra Mitra Mandal in Sion.

He said, “I was always passionate about the festival. After talking to my friends, I decided to start training other visually impaired boys, and we participated in 100 competitions with no one getting injured.” He says, “I decided to train these girls as well, to prove that gender or disability does not reduce our goals.”

Heena, 16, who studies at Ruia College, says that she decided to train because she loved the festival and was happy to train in a place close to her college. When asked if she would do it again next year, she said, “Of course, there is no doubt about that.”

