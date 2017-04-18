Mumbai: Visitors litter new penguin enclosure, zoo wants to hire body to clean it

Owing to the large number of visitors at the penguin enclosure at the Veermata Jijabai Udyan and Zoo over the past month, the authorities are having trouble keeping the area clean.

Claiming that the visitors litter the area, the zoo authorities have put up a proposal to hire an agency temporarily to clean the entrance area and lobby of the penguin enclosure.

The idea will be discussed at the standing committee meeting Wednesday.

The zoo director, Sanjay Tripathi, said that the authorities are set to appoint a housekeeping agency in the next two-three months for the entire zoo, but need a temporary solution for that duration.

“The agency maintaining the penguin enclosure is only supposed to clean the area within the building. However, people are littering the entrance area and we need an agency to clean it until the full-time body is appointed,” he said.

Tripathi added that they were considering hiring the agency in charge of maintaining the Engineering Hub in Worli. “We have thought of hiring the same agency, which can clean the entrance area and the public corridor near the penguin enclosure at the same rate as they are being paid for maintaining the Engineering Hub,” he said.

According to the zoo authorities, an average of more than 10,000 people have been visiting the penguin enclosure on a daily basis.

