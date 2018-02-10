  • Associate Sponsor
Mumbai: Vintage car rally to kick off on Sunday

“The route for the rally is as follows: Horniman Circle ATM, Regal Cinema, Colaba, Marine Drive, Pedder Road, Haji Ali, Worli Sea Face, Sea Link, Leelawati Hill Road, BKC and Sofitel. Raymonds is giving gift hampers for period costume winners,” said Nitin Dossa.

| Mumbai | Updated: February 10, 2018 3:05 am
The first car will be flagged off by 9 am.
THE MOTUL Vintage and Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI) will host the vintage and classic car rally for cars and bikes on Sunday at the Horniman Circle Garden in South Mumbai. The first car will be flagged off by 9 am. As many as 230 cars will be showcased at the rally. Many rare cars from 1903 to 1980 would be there. “The oldest car in the rally would be 1903 Humber by Abbas Jasdanwalla and rare cars such as Rolls Royce, Bentley, Humber, Daimler, Ford would also be present,” said Nitin Dossa, the chairman, VCCCI.

