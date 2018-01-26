Long weekend sends many out of Mumbai on a short vacation

TRAVEL booking websites have witnessed an 18 per cent growth in bookings to popular domestic and international holiday destinations for the Republic Day weekend as compared to the same time last year. The Republic Day weekend starts from Friday this week.

Travel websites claim that fliers have made the most out of special sale offers on flight and hotel bookings as it forms the first long weekend of the year. “A number of travellers are eager to make most of the first long weekend of the year 2018 which is Republic Day weekend. There is 18 per cent surge in demand for the weekend, mainly for domestic holidays and tailor-made international tours,” said K Anand, Head, Relationships, Cox and Kings.

Regular destinations such as Goa, Aurangabad, Silvassa and Tadoba remain popular among tourists in Mumbai. “People have already started booking tickets for the Republic Day weekend (26th-28th Jan). Dubai and Sri Lanka are the most preferred international destinations for this weekend whereas Rajasthan and Kerala are preferred domestic destinations,” said Varun Gupta, CEO Goomo.

A series of airline carriers – Jet Airways, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air Asia and Go Air – reduced minimum fares of flight tickets to as low as Rs 769 across popular routes to attract travellers. “We have observed a steady rise in bookings to New Delhi owing to the much-awaited celebrations at the Republic Day parade, along the Rajpath. As compared to last year, this time, we have seen a rise of 43 per cent (approx.) in bookings to the said destinations,” added Shravan Gupta, Executive Director, Leisure Businesses, FCM Travel Solutions India.

Many are preferring to stay in quality hotels with good amenities and in-house activities or head to food festivals curated around the Republic Day. Neelu Singh, CEO and Director, Ezeego1 said, “For the upcoming long weekend this Republic Day, we see a huge demand for destinations in and around Maharashtra.”

However, customers who booked their tickets in advance have missed out on these offers, “I had booked my ticket a month in advance from Mumbai to Lucknow connecting via Hyderabad for Rs 3,500 on 22th January and unluckily at that time there weren’t any offers,” said Kunal Suri, an IT professional from Mumbai.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App