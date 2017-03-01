Mumbai: Unusual train ride for women commuters, with World Bank CEO as co-traveller

World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva travelled in a second class women’s compartment from Churchgate to Dadar on Tuesday. World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva travelled in a second class women’s compartment from Churchgate to Dadar on Tuesday.

IT IS not new for women commuters in the suburban railway trains to complain about the services with their co-passengers as they head to work. But the commuters were in for a surprise Tuesday morning when they found that they had in their midst Kristalina Georgieva, none other than the chief executive officer (CEO) of World Bank, to share their woes with.

During her visit to the city, Georgieva interacted with regular commuters of the local train while travelling in the second class ladies’ compartment of the 10:17 Borivali local from Churchgate to Dadar about the various issues they face on the trains.

“Women workforce is underutilised in India and it is important to provide them safe commuting and mobility so that more women join the workforce. Mobility is not just availability but also the safety of transport. We want to improve the conditions of travel for women in a city like Mumbai, where there are a lot of women commuters. This is possible by taking security measures like installation of more cameras, better lighting, increased policing and also by educating the people to respect women,” said Georgieva.

Among the various issues discussed by the commuters, safety and overcrowding were the most common. To improve women’s commute experience, she spoke of improving security measures such as CCTV surveillance, increased police patrol and better lighting inside trains and at stations.

Focusing on suburban local trains, Georgieva said the World Bank would also look at improving Metro and bus transport in the city. After the train ride, the Bulgarian national visited the Transit Camp Municipal School in Dharavi and interacted with students and their parents there.

“I’m humbled that we can be partners with Mumbai in getting more prosperous by the day. The future for you is bright and our commitment is strong,” she said.