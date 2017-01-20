Mumbai: Unlikely that firing took place at NCP workers’ clash, say Cops

THE MUMBAI Police is set to conclude that there had been no firing at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) public meeting at Deonar in November, when a clash took place between two groups of NCP workers, led by party spokesperson Nawab Malik and senior leader Sanjay Dina Patil respectively.

The police said they had not recovered bullet shells at the spot where the firing was alleged to have taken place, no CCTV footage of the firing had been found and the forensic report they had been waiting for had not given any indication about shooting.

The police had invoked sections of the Arms Act in the case, which now may be dropped in the chargesheet. While seven people had been arrested in the case, both Patil and Malik were named as accused in the cross complaints they filed against each other at the Deonar police station following the incident.

An officer linked to the probe said, “We had sent three firearms that are seen in one CCTV footage, including revolvers and magazines, to the forensic science laboratory. While the report said the firearms were in working condition and that the magazines could be used in the firearm, it did not give us any confirmation if the firearm had been used.”

An FSL official said they had not been provided any empty bullet shells, usually found at the scene of crime after rounds are fired. “We would use these ‘empties’ to check with the firearm and confirm the bullets had been fired. In this case, no empties had been sent by the police,” an FSL official said.

The police said the absence of empty shells, coupled with CCTV footage and the FSL report made them suspicious about Malik’s allegations that rounds had been fired. “We were banking on the ballistics report to check if it throws up any evidence. However, nothing has emerged from it. Unless some new evidence crops up, we will drop sections linked to firing of a weapon that had initially been included.”

When contacted, zonal deputy commissioner Shahaji Umap said, “ So far ,we have not found any evidence of a firearm being used. Our investigation is still under way. We will decide the future course of action at the time of filing the chargesheet.”

Malik, who had made the allegation, said, “We have full trust in the police investigation. We did hear a loud sound. Now let us see if it was the sound of a bullet being fired or a cracker bursting. We will wait for the police to complete their investigation.”