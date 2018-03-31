Mumbai University shows deficit budget of Rs 51.1 crore

Mumbai University (Express Photo) Mumbai University (Express Photo)

After presenting a surplus budget for two consecutive years, the University of Mumbai presented a deficit budget Friday. The budget estimates tabled before the freshly-appointed senate shows a deficit of Rs 51.10 crore — a significant drop from last year’s surplus of Rs 52 crore.

Incidentally, the varsity is proposing to generate income worth Rs 572.6 crore the year 2018-19, which is slightly higher than last year’s Rs 539.04 crore. Of this, around Rs 542 crore will be spent towards maintenance as well as new initiatives to be launched in the coming academic year.

In line with IIT, Bombay, the university may soon get a museum complex. A provision of Rs 3.5 crore has been made for the museum, which will be a collection of noteworthy art work, projects and architecture plans by students of various colleges.

“There are several projects and works of students from various art and architecture colleges, centres and institutes. These don’t get any platform for display and finally get dumped over the years. We have decided to build a place which can house such art work under one roof,” said Devanand Shinde, the acting Vice-Chancellor.

Funds worth Rs 2 crore has been allocated for a convention centre that Shinde said will host exhibitions and other workshops accommodating thousands of people. “The university is growing and so should our infrastructure,” he added. All new construction is meant to come up on the university’s Kalina campus.

In a first, the varsity is also expected to get a cell to facilitate campus placements and a budgetary provision of Rs10 lakh has been made. The varsity also plans to set up a Centre for Skill and Entrepreneurship Development.

Women students will get a 500-room hostel if the budget is passed by the Senate. A decision will be taken, following discussions and suggestions from members, on Saturday.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App