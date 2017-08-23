Mumbai University results delay: Helpdesk set up to assist students for further studies

Students organise ‘Bheek Mango Andolan’ outside the Mumbai university’s Kalina campus to protest against the delay in declaration of their results . (Express Photo/Santosh Parab) Students organise ‘Bheek Mango Andolan’ outside the Mumbai university’s Kalina campus to protest against the delay in declaration of their results . (Express Photo/Santosh Parab)

Asmita Kubal, a final-year BSc student of University of Mumbai, had feared the worst. She had thought that her answersheets were lost when her results were not announced along with her batchmates. On Tuesday, she emerged as one of the toppers in her stream. Her results could be declared due to the efforts of a helpdesk set up by the varsity to assist students, she says.

Kubal, a BSc Statistics student, secured 97 per cent marks and she can now apply for her post-graduation course. “I was worried that I won’t get admissions to the PG course as my results were to be declared later and I would miss the deadline,” said Kubal.

While results of most BSc students were announced on July 31, the results of several students were to be released later for reasons like untraceable papers or missing credentials.

In Kubal’s case, her Operational Research Training papers were untraceable on the system.

Following Kubal’s application on Monday, officials at the helpdesk traced her answersheet, got it assessed and handed over the final printed marksheet to her within a day.

Amid the chaos around the delay in publishing the final year results, a team of 10 officials and teachers are working day and night to help students with their admissions abroad and within the country.

So far, around 1,500 applications seeking results have been received, of which, 1,200-odd have already been processed, said an official from the helpdesk. A mechanical engineering student had left for the United States after securing admission in a university. But he would have had to return if he failed to submit his marksheet by Tuesday, 11am.

When his parents approached the university helpdesk on Monday, officials traced his paper and got it assessed late on Monday night.

“The results were ready by 10 am on Tuesday. The marksheet was mailed to the university directly without any delay,” said an official.

In some cases, tracing papers becomes a challenge, especially because students have entered wrong credentials such as seat numbers, roll numbers and question paper codes. In such cases, the helpdesk has to go to the attendance records and trace answersheets to the students. Tracing supplementary papers, too, takes a lot of effort, said the official.

The university is, however, confident that technical glitches have been ironed out. “We are now hopeful that the problems encountered in the earlier cases will not be repeated,” said Acting Vice-Chancellor Devanand Shinde.

