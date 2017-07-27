Mumbai University result delay: Former V-C asks Sanjay Deshmukh to step down

PRESSURE IS mounting on Mumbai university Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Sanjay Deshmukh to step down, with former V-C and Congress leader Bhalchandra Mungekar demanding his resignation. Mungekar, a Rajya Sabha member, on Wednesday asked the incumbent V-C to accept moral responsibility for “placing the future of the outgoing batch of students in jeopardy”. “Irrespective of whether the results are declared by the July 31 deadline set by the Chancellor, I want the V-C to resign immediately,” said Mungekar, who served as the V-C from May 2000 to July 2004.

It was Mungekar who had appointed Deshmukh as a professor of Life Sciences in 2005. “It is not easy for me to ask for the resignation of a professor whom I had appointed but an irrational decision has invited an unprecedented crisis,” said Mungekar.

He objected to the university’s decision to delegate part of the assessment to Nagpur University. “First, the syllabus at Nagpur University is different from the one here. Moreover, the medium of instruction is Marathi in Nagpur and mostly English here. The evaluation standard will be different,” Mungekar said.

Mungekar also demanded a judicial inquiry into the appointment of the agency overseeing onscreen assessments. His demands come two days after Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray said Deshmukh should step down. The demands come in the backdrop of a delay in declaration of results of the final- year students of MU. The delay has been attributed to a system of assessment introduced this time. The delay has left the future of over 6 lakh final-year students uncertain. On July 4, Chancellor and Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had rapped the varsity administration and set a deadline of July 31 to declare the results.

MU may seek help from Aurangabad, Pune universities

With five days left for the deadline to declare results, Mumbai university is exploring options to seek help from other universities, like those in Pune and Aurangabad. On Tuesday, MU kicked off a pilot run of delegating part of the assessment work to Nagpur University. Over 1 lakh papers were corrected on Wednesday, the third of non-instructional days kept for assessment.

