MU outsourcing job to ‘ineligible examiners’: Teachers

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

After complaining that the onscreen answersheet evaluation process was riddled with technical glitches, teachers of the University of Mumbai have alleged that the varsity is outsourcing evaluation work to non-teachers. The Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) along with students held a protest against the delay in the declaration of final-year results at the Fort campus on Monday.

The BUCTU has alleged that the varsity has employed ‘ineligible examiners’ to assess answer-sheets and this will hamper the quality of assessment. “One of our demands is an investigation into the entire assessment process and action against those responsible,” said Rohini Sivabalan, president, BUCTU. An assessor, on the condition of anonymity, said that papers of various subjects were interchanged on the system. “The log-in process takes time. Once logged in, downloading papers takes more time. And then we end up getting papers from subjects that we are not supposed to correct. We waste a lot of time because of these glitches,” she said.

Another assessor said that the teachers have to spend five compulsory hours correcting papers apart from teaching hours. “We were told there would be non-instructional days on which we would only assess papers. But that hasn’t happened,” said the assessor.

Teachers said that the non-instructional days will also set teachers back in terms of compulsory teaching hours for the current batches. “We need to complete 90 days of teaching before the first term exam as per university norms,” said a teacher.

The university administration, however, said there was no way around the onscreen assessment process. “The onscreen assessment process is underway. It is hence an appeal to the teachers to concentrate on the evaluation and help the University release results at the earliest,” said registrar M A Khan.

