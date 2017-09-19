Mumbai University now plans to cut short Diwali vacation

Affiliated colleges of the university are also likely to cut their Diwali vacation short for undergraduate courses, said sources in the varsity. Currently, the Diwali vacation is between October 13 and November 6. Affiliated colleges of the university are also likely to cut their Diwali vacation short for undergraduate courses, said sources in the varsity. Currently, the Diwali vacation is between October 13 and November 6.

WITH ONLY five results to go, the University of Mumbai has now shifted its focus towards catching up with the academic calendar. To make up for the lost time, the university is now mulling cancelling or cutting short Diwali vacation for post-graduation students.

The unprecedented delay in declaration of results has led to a subsequent delay in admission of students to post-graduation courses. With thousands of students yet to get their results, the admissions are still on till September 25. Moreover, the non-instructional days or non-teaching days, wherein teachers worked full-time on assessment, has further affected the academic calendar of the year.

“With the next set of exams scheduled in November, teachers will not have enough time to complete the syllabus as mandated by the Universities Grants Commission (UGC). We are therefore planning to cancel or cut short the Diwali vacation. A circular will be released shortly,” said Dhiren Patel, acting pro Vice-Chancellor. “We teachers as well as students have to make a few adjustments here and there to make up for the lost time,” he added.

According to the UGC, students must undergo at least 90 days of training before an examination is conducted. However, the delay in admissions has left teachers with around 60 days to complete the course. Affiliated colleges of the university are also likely to cut their Diwali vacation short for undergraduate courses, said sources in the varsity. Currently, the Diwali vacation is between October 13 and November 6.

Of the 477 exams held this year, the university has so far declared the results of 472. Less than 10,000 answersheets are yet to be assessed and the officials are hopeful of declaring all results by Tuesday. The University of Mumbai had told the Bombay High Court that all results will be declared before Tuesday, when a case about the delay in results is listed for hearing. priyanka.sahoo@expressindia.com

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App