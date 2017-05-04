Mumbai University’s Kalyan sub-centre may start work this academic year

In 2007, the KDMC passed a resolution allotting nine acres of land for the sub-centre, and its foundation stone was laid in 2010. Mumbai University (File Photo) In 2007, the KDMC passed a resolution allotting nine acres of land for the sub-centre, and its foundation stone was laid in 2010. Mumbai University (File Photo)

After a 10-year delay, the Mumbai University’s Kalyan sub-centre may start operations this academic year. Officials from the university said that the construction of the building was completed recently and other formalities to begin work are under way. On Tuesday, a Shiv Sena delegation led by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) mayor Rajendra Devlekar met MU Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh with a demand to start the sub-centre from this academic year. Once this centre is active, students from areas such as Kalyan, Karjat and Kasara will not have to travel to Kalina for all administrative formalities related to academics, said Devlekar.

In 2007, the KDMC passed a resolution allotting nine acres of land for the sub-centre, and its foundation stone was laid in 2010.

“Since the building has been constructed now, we met the vice-chancellor, requesting to start operations from the coming academic year. He has promised us he would,” said Devlekar. Authorities from the Mumbai university said all the infrastructure was ready and they were awaiting an Occupation Certificate from the civic body. It has been proposed to start a course in engineering, not affiliated to any college, at the centre, with about 300 students, said an official.

From university admission, exam form to hall ticket, all the formalities will be performed online by students. “Once the Kalyan centre is operational, students need not come to the Kalina campus for any administrative work,” the official said.

“It has been proposed that we make the Kalyan centre operational from the coming academic year. Besides the occupation certificate, we need to get the infrastructure in place and appoint faculty and other staff. All of these are in the works,” said MA Khan, registrar of the university.

