Mumbai University likely to get new vice-chancellor today

The wait for new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mumbai is likely to get over as the Chancellor and Governor of Maharashtra, Ch Vidyasagar Rao, is likely to announce the name of the selected candidate on Friday. Rao held final interactions with the five shortlisted candidates on Thursday but an official announcement is likely to be made on Friday.

The five shortlisted candidates are— Suhas Pednekar, principal of Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga; Pramod Yeole, pro Vice-Chancellor of Nagpur University; Anil Karnik, chairperson and managing director of Garware Institute of Career Education & Development (GICED); Vilas Sapkal, Head of Chemical Technology department, Amravati University; and Pravin Kondekar, professor at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur. The five were shortlisted by a three-member search committee headed by former ISRO scientist K Kasturirangan.

Yeole, who is an alumnus of MU, is credited for streamlining the assessment process at Nagpur University and is said to be a strong contender for the post. Pednekar’s chances were high, too, as it was under his leadership that Ruia College was declared a ‘college of excellence’ by the UGC and granted autonomy last year.

Currently, the position is being held by Devanand Shinde, V-C of Kolhapur University. He took additional charge in October after Sanjay Deshmukh was asked to step down over the unprecedented delay in results.

