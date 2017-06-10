Mumbai University delays results again

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

The Mumbai University is late in declaring its results for the third time in a row, according to data given by the office of the university’s Controller of Examinations.

According to the Maharashtra Universities Act, a university has to declare results within 30 days of the examinations, with a permissible deadline of up to 45 days. If the results are delayed beyond 45 days, the university is liable to submit an explanation to the Governor through the Vice-Chancellor.

Replying to an RTI query filed by activist Anil Galgali, the university has conceded to the delay in publishing the results of three examinations held in 2016.

In March 2016, only 30.8 per cent of the results were declared within 30 days of the examination and the numbers decreased to 24.22 per cent in October.

The data for March 2017 has not been released, although the university is already late in declaring the results, for the third time in a row.

