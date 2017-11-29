Mumbai University declares 37 results

Mumbai University Building (File) Mumbai University Building (File)

THE UNIVERSITY of Mumbai has declared 37 results of the winter semester exams, according to the exam department. “So far, 37 results have been declared in Arts, Science, Commerce, Architecture and Fine Arts streams.

These are courses where student strength is relatively low but it is a positive sign as we are not encountering problems that had caused the delay in the declaration of the summer semester results,” said an official. According to the official website, 22 results have been declared.

The summer semester results were delayed by around three months owing to improper implementation of the onscreen assessment process. The university later decided to continue with online assessment despite criticism from students and academicians. The examination department said there were no technical glitches in the assessment process.

“At this point, the evaluation process as well as the software are running smoothly. We aren’t expecting any delay. However, teachers have to cooperate in assessment or the situation might change,” said an official.

In the summer semester, around 3,500 teachers did not turn up for assessment that resulted in the delay. A senior professor said the university did not have enough teachers to assess papers, particularly in subjects like Commerce and Law. “Most colleges don’t have full-time faculty. In Commerce and Law, professional CAs and lawyers take classes and don’t have enough time to correct papers,” he said.

priyanka.sahoo@expressindia.com

