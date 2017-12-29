Two held for ‘stealing’ cheque leaf from college

The complainant, Asmita Bhushan Haddar, a college professor, claimed that she was informed by the manager of the bank where the cheque had been deposited. The complainant, Asmita Bhushan Haddar, a college professor, claimed that she was informed by the manager of the bank where the cheque had been deposited.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested two persons last week for allegedly stealing a leaf from a cheque book belonging to a special college in Chembur. The duo were caught after they deposited the cheque at a bank. The complainant, Asmita Bhushan Haddar, a college professor, claimed that she was informed by the manager of the bank where the cheque had been deposited.

“In July, when I was in Mumbai University, I got a call from the bank manager who claimed that a cheque of Rs 32,500 was deposited in the bank. The manager said that as there is only Rs 30,000 in their account they cannot proceed with the payment, following which I asked them for the details of the account holder,” Haddar told police in her statement.

She alleged that the college did not issue any cheque of Rs 32,500. “I got information that a cheque, number 911210, was deposited by the accused. So, I went back to the college and checked the cheque book… the cheque 911210 was missing…,” she said. A case of cheating and forgery was registered with Chembur police station on December 13.

An officer from the crime branch said: “The cheque was deposited under the name of Vishnu Sakpal. So, we got him for interrogation following which his son’s role was revealed to us.”

Sakpal’s son, Vinod (30), allegedly went to the police and confessed to the crime and he was later placed under arrest. During questioning, the investigators learnt about the alleged mastermind, Nitin Poojari, who was later arrested from his Vashi residence, the police said.

“Poojari would do odd jobs in the college. He did it for a year. Six months ago, he stopped working… He stole a blank cheque leaf while working in the college and decided to deposit it in the bank after forging signatures,” said an officer.

