Mumbai Underground

SQUARE FOOT-IN-MOUTH?

While the Campa Cola buildings in Worli,on the verge of being demolished earlier this week,were still in media glare,a senior Shiv Sena corporator was heard telling his BJP colleague that this would be a good time for one to please his vote bank by opposing such unauthorised construction. Just as he was about to make a mention of his views in the presence of reporters,he was hurriedly stopped by his colleague who warned him that he should be the last person speaking against illegal structures,given the rampant unauthorised construction in his ward.

FALLS ALARM

In the course of vociferous and almost theatrical arguments in a case of environmental importance in the Bombay High Court recently,the resounding,high-pitched voice of a senior lawyer was suddenly interrupted by the thud of a person falling on the wooden stairs in the court room. An abrupt silence followed,with the entire room looking at the man on the ground. The silence was broken when a judge assured the lawyer,That wasnt because of your arguments.

FIGHTING DOOM

An officer who has been given the additional charge of a controversy-ridden police station,where 35 police officers were recently suspended,has turned to superstition to guard his job. He has consulted a spiritual guru who is believed to have advised him to go to the newly assigned police station only after 4 pm as any officer posted there is destined to lose his job. Following his gurus instructions,the officer first goes to the police station that he was originally assigned to and visits the ill-fated police station only after 4 pm.

QUOTING TROUBLE

While explaining the role of engineering student Shamil Nachan in an attempt to murder case,the prosecution read out the statement of a witness who allegedly said Shamil had furthered the motive of his father Saquib,the main accused in the case. The witness allegedly quoted Shamil saying Abba gusse mein hai (father is angry)…. Justice A M Thipsay asked whether what is within quotes is said by the witness or by Shamil. Prosecutor A S Gadkari told the court that it was Shamil quoting his father. How can abba say abba gusse mein hai? the court quipped and said the police must carefully place punctuation marks while recording witness statements. Gadkari,however,said it was an inadvertent mistake.

PARTYING SHOT

At the BMC standing committee meeting last week,BJP corporator Manoj Kotak took a bold leap out of the scheduled discussions to speculate the political leanings of additional municipal commissioner Manisha Mhaiskar. I think after her retirement,the additional municipal commissioner will join the UPA government, said Kotak to the rest of the members. Caught unaware,Mhaiskar defensively said,How can you talk like that? This is a personal matter. It is not appropriate for people to bring up such matters publicly. Shiv Sena corporator Krishna Vishwasrao retorted,Kotak,you meet me in person; Ill tell you which party she is going to join.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App