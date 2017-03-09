Mumbai: Ulhasnagar civic body receives 600 photos from voters seeking property tax rebate

The move was aimed at increasing the voter turnout in the polls, say officials. The move was aimed at increasing the voter turnout in the polls, say officials.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has received 600 photos from people who cast their votes to avail the 25 per cent discount offered in the property tax bills. Officials from the civic body said that the photos are being scrutinised now. During the civic polls last month, the municipal corporation had appealed the voters to share their selfies with the civic body to get 25 per cent discount on property tax. The move was aimed at increasing the voter turnout in the polls, say officials.

It is the first such initiative taken up by a civic body in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to increase voter turnout in the recent past.

According to the civic body’s plan, the it would select only the best 100 selfie photos, five from each of the 20 panels, for the property tax discount. Also, the corporation has said priority would be given to those who would share share family or group photos. In all, there are 78 corporators in the civic body.

“We have received more than 600 such photos on the voting day in last month. Now, the concerned department has been tasked with the job of scrutinising the best 100 photos which also includes selecting five from each 20 panels. The work of scrutinising is going on and we hope to finalise the names by the end of this month,” said Rajendra Nimbalkar, municipal commissioner of UMC.

Nimbalkar added that the innovation idea was floated using his discretionary powers given in the municipal act. “As per the provisions of the municipal act, I can implement such a plan,” he added. However, officials further said the total discount amount is not yet finalised. “First, we will have to select the people and their photos. Then, we will have to look at the property tax bills that they pay. The bill amount may vary from person to person. So, we will get the exact figure only after the entire exercise is complete,” said an official.