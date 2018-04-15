Mumbai: Uddhav, Aditya Thackeray’s security upgraded

The decision was taken based on the information received from the State Intelligence Department (SID). (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File) The decision was taken based on the information received from the State Intelligence Department (SID). (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

The Mumbai Police has upgraded the security cover extended to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya. The decision was taken based on the information received from the State Intelligence Department (SID), sources told The Indian Express.

The SID is the intelligence wing of the Maharashtra Police. While Uddhav’s security has been upgraded from Z category to Z+ category, his son and Yuva Sena head Aditya’s has been made Y+ from X category. According to sources, a bullet proof Scorpio car has been provided to Thackery by the home department. The police department is deputing four constables and an officer extra to existing ensemble, sources said.

While no one from Sena was available for comment, highly placed sources have confirmed that the security has indeed been increased. “A high-powered committee takes decision on upgrading or downgrading security. The review is taken on a quarterly basis. During the recent review based on the inputs given by SID of a possible threat to Uddhav and his son, the committee opined that the security cover provided to the two should be upgraded, accordingly their security has been beefed up,” said an official from the State Home Department who spoke on condition of anonymity.

