Mumbai: Uber calls off strike after four days

According to Ola and Uber, they have agreed to consider the other demands of drivers, which include absorption of black listed drivers and adding a label of the name of the cab company in Marathi on the cabs. According to Ola and Uber, they have agreed to consider the other demands of drivers, which include absorption of black listed drivers and adding a label of the name of the cab company in Marathi on the cabs.

DRIVERS of the app cab company Uber called off their strike after four days of protest on Thursday. Ola drivers ended the strike on Wednesday. The strike was called by transport wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). At least 80,000 drivers of these cabs demanded better financial remuneration. Drivers claim that as both companies have agreed to the demands they have called off the strike. “We have called off the strike because driver companies have agreed to look into our demands,” Sanjay Naik from the union said.

“We met a delegation of driver partners and continue to engage with the driver partners on a one-on-one basis. We have heard their concerns and taken note of the feedback…,” an Uber spokesperson said.

According to Ola and Uber, they have agreed to consider the other demands of drivers, which include absorption of black listed drivers and adding a label of the name of the cab company in Marathi on the cabs. “We will discuss the suggestions given by the drivers. While the drivers have asked for increase in financial remuneration, we will discuss it and inform them in 15 days,” a source from the cab company said.

Commuters on Thursday were affected as fewer cabs were on the road despite the strike being called off. “I tried booking an Ola cab but to no avail. There was hardly any cab around my area in Chembur for the longest time during morning peak hour,” said Geeta Pillai, regular commuter.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App