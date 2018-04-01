Mumbai: Two youths killed in accident on Western Express Highway

Two men riding on a motorbike were killed on the Western Express Highway in Dahisar early Saturday morning. Police are searching for the vehicle responsible for the accident.

The mishap took place on Rawalpada Bridge, a few meters ahead of Dahisar check naka, on the south-bound carriageway of the highway at 6.42 am, the police said.

On the basis of eyewitness reports, a large speeding vehicle rammed into the two-wheeler from behind, seriously injuring the two men on the bike. Fellow motorists rushed them to a hospital nearby, where they were declared dead upon arrival, the police said. “We are not sure whether the vehicle that caused the accident is a tempo or a dump truck. We are trying to identify the vehicle on the basis of descriptions provided by eyewitnesses,” said Vasant Pingale, senior inspector, Dahisar police station.

The deceased have been identified as Mira Road residents Ritesh Gupta (21) and Dhanu Gupta (22). Pingale added that both men were headed towards Chikuwadi in Borivali East, where one man attended college, while the other worked at a market.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage in the area in order to trace the driver involved in the hit and run. A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence under the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Dahisar police station.

