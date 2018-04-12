Mumbai: Two women ‘slip’ from third floor, die

D B Marg police registered a case of accidental death and investigations are on. D B Marg police registered a case of accidental death and investigations are on.

Two women died after they allegedly slipped from the third floor of a building near Grant Road on Tuesday. A police team had gone to check on an alleged illegal activity being carried out on the premises and said the women tried to escape through a window by sliding down a pipe. But they seem to have slipped.

D B Marg police registered a case of accidental death and investigations are on. The police said, a month ago, a candle march had been organised by the people of the area to protest against commercial sex workers (CSW) in the locality, following which the police had been keeping a close eye on such activities.

An officer from D B Marg police station said: “The incident took place around 10 pm when we were informed about illegal activities at Om Niwas building near Grant Road station. A team was sent and they returned within 20 minutes, as it could not locate anything.”

After the team returned, a woman arrived at the police station and said local people found two bodies near Om Niwas building. Police went to the spot and the women, suspected to be sex workers, were taken to JJ hospital.

While a 50-year-old woman was declared dead on arrival, the other woman, aged 30, was declared dead around 2 am. Doctors said both died of head injuries. “During the course of interrogation, we learnt that the 50-year-old lost control while getting down, and as she fell, she pulled the other woman,” said an officer.

The police said the women were from West Bengal and had been staying at Nalasopara and Wadala in the city.

