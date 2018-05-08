Mumbai: Two sentenced to year-long jail for hurting on-duty policeman

To evade arrest, the two allegedly tried to attack police personnel with a stick and Nakti bit an officer on his waist. To evade arrest, the two allegedly tried to attack police personnel with a stick and Nakti bit an officer on his waist.

A SESSIONS court on Monday sentenced two men to one-year in jail for causing hurt to an on-duty policeman to evade arrest in 2017. They were also directed to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

While Kapil Yadav and Kunal Nakti were convicted on the charge of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty, the court did not find enough evidence to convict them on charges of having caused grievous hurt and assault.

According to the prosecution, the Wadala police was attempting to arrest Yadav and Nakti, who were habitual offenders and wanted in several cases. To evade arrest, the two allegedly tried to attack police personnel with a stick and Nakti bit an officer on his waist.

In August, the sessions court had rejected the bail pleas of the accused on the ground that releasing them on bail would make police officers feel threatened and witnesses and evidence could be tampered with.

