Mumbai: Two more days before monsoon can be declared, says IMD

A couple enjoys rain sitting on the coast in Mumbai on Sunday. AP A couple enjoys rain sitting on the coast in Mumbai on Sunday. AP

THOUGH LIGHT to moderate rainshowers kept the city’s temperatures low on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there was another 48 hours to go for the monsoon’s official arrival in Mumbai. Parts of Mumbai received pre-monsoon rains and thundershowers intermittently with the forecast predicting heavy rains both in the city and its suburbs over the next 48 hours.

The minimum temperatures dipped to 24.3 degrees Celsius in Santacruz and 24.8 degrees in Colaba Sunday while maximum temperatures were 31 degrees and 27.8 degrees, respectively. According to IMD officials, the city has already recorded 92.6 mm of rainfall as compared to the monthly average of 523.1 mm.

On Saturday, Santacruz recorded 20.2 mm of rainfall and Colaba 31.4 mm rainfall. We expect monsoon to reach Mumbai in two-three days. The rains further progressed till Shirvardham today,” said Nitha Sashibharan, scientist at IMD. According to her, monsoon’s arrival depends on depth and strength of south-west winds. In Mumbai, the winds are expected to further progress in two days.

The south-west monsoon hit southern Indian coast on June 1. By June 9, it had touched the Goa coast. The adjoining coastal areas of Maharashtra have recorded heavy to extremely heavy rains since Saturday. According to Skymet Weather, a cyclonic circulation over north-central Maharashtra and coastal Maharashtra are responsible for constant showers in the state. Already, Ratnagiri has recorded 103 mm of rains while Alibaug has recorded 10 mm rains Saturday.

