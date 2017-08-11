Mumbai: Two men held for gangrape of neighbour

The woman informed her husband the next day and they registered a complaint with the police. (Representational image) The woman informed her husband the next day and they registered a complaint with the police. (Representational image)

Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly gang-raping their neighbour in a slum in Byculla. The police said that the 27-year -old woman, who works as a house-help in the locality, was sleeping alone at home when the incident took place.

“Both men live in the same area and forcibly entered the woman’s home around 3 am, when the her husband was away. They raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone,” said Avinash Shingate, senior inspector, Byculla police station.

Shingate said the woman informed her husband the next day and they registered a complaint with the police.

