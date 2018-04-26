Mumbai: Two men arrested for abetting suicide

The deceased worked as a helper with a physiotherapist, while his wife is a beautician. The deceased worked as a helper with a physiotherapist, while his wife is a beautician.

A 35-year-old Tardeo resident has recorded a video before committing suicide on Friday which led to the arrest of two men, police said. He had video recorded a statement in which he blamed the two men, who were reportedly in a relationship with his wife, for taking the extreme step.

On finding the video on his mobile phone, Tardeo police registered a case of abetment to suicide, following which the men he named were arrested on Monday. The deceased worked as a helper with a physiotherapist, while his wife is a beautician.

An officer from the Tardeo police station said, “The deceased hanged himself Friday. His 30-year-old wife was at her workplace while their two children (aged 13 and 11) were at school.” The incident came to light when the man’s mother, after trying in vain to reach him, asked a relative to check on him.

After first registering a case of accidental death, the Tardeo police registered a case of abetment to suicide after finding the video clips on his mobile phone.

“In one video, he has blamed the two arrested men for destroying his life. The language he used was Gujarati, so with the help of a local, we translated the clip. He has said that they were happily married for 14 years with two children, but since these two men came into their life, his family had collapsed. The deceased said these two were responsible for his death. He hasn’t blamed his wife, so she was not arrested,” said an officer.

Investigators also revealed that they had found two audio recordings in the cellphone of the deceased. They believe these were recorded by him to confirm whether his wife was in an illicit relationship.

“Prima facie, we have learnt that the deceased secretly installed an audio recorder in her phone. The audio clip was recorded four days ago, and we have seized the mobile phone and have sent it to the forensic laboratory,” said an officer.

On Wednesday, the two accused identified as Ankit Vadil (23) and Chetan Baharia (21), were arrested and booked under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The duo were produced in a Girgaum court on Monday and remanded in police custody for four days.

