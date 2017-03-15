Mumbai: Two involved in ‘14 break-ins’ held

With the arrest of two, the Thane police solved 14 cases of house break-ins in Kalyan on Tuesday. The accused, who were arrested in connection with a break-in at a jewellery shop in Kalyan earlier this month, allegedly confessed their involvement in 13 similar cases.

During the investigation of the break-in, the police found the two accused in the CCTV camera footage of the jewellery shop. The accused, identified as Ashu Rajolia (22) and Vicky Benwal (27), were arrested by officials with the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station on Monday.

