Mumbai: Two held with 1 kg mephedrone

The owner of a courier firm and a deliveryman were held with one kilogram of mephedrone outside Infiniti Mall in Andheri West on Friday night. The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch trapped Sunil Dhutiya (41) and Vicky Nadar (26) outside the mall at 10 pm on Friday after ANC’s inspector Santosh Bhalekar and his team received information that men would meet there to exchange drugs.

According to the police, Girgaum resident Dhutiya owns a courier firm in Mumbai and Nadar is employed with him as a deliveryman. “On Friday, Nadar had come to show Dhutiya a sample of mephedrone intended for delivery. We are investigating who the mephedrone was meant to be supplied to,” said an ANC officer.

The police has seized the Mahindra XUV 500 car that Dhutiya had driven to Andheri in, apart from the mephedrone worth Rs 20 lakh. The ANC, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivdeep Lande, is now probing whether Dhutiya was using his courier network in the city to supply drugs. The duo has been remanded to police custody until February 17.

The official added that the ANC is also probing Dhutiya’s links to a political party after its logo was found printed on the number plate of his car.