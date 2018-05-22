Mumbai: Two held in connection with six cases of robbery

The accused, Ayaz Sayyad (27) and Arif Sayyad (32), who have been named in six FIRs, allegedly posed as car buyers or sellers on an e-commerce website. (Representational) The accused, Ayaz Sayyad (27) and Arif Sayyad (32), who have been named in six FIRs, allegedly posed as car buyers or sellers on an e-commerce website. (Representational)

WITH THE arrest of two persons on Monday, the Mumbai Police claimed to have solved at least six cases of fraud and recovered seven stolen vehicles.

The accused, Ayaz Sayyad (27) and Arif Sayyad (32), who have been named in six FIRs, allegedly posed as car buyers or sellers on an e-commerce website. The police suspect one more person was involved in the fraud. DCP (Zone 8) Anil Kumbhare said, “The two had duped several people…”

Senior Inspector of BKC police station, Kalpana Gadekar, said their modus operandi was to first express interest in a car advertisement posted on the e-commerce site. Then, posing as sellers, they would use the same photo of the car to put up an advertisement on the site. Next, they would call for a meeting with the seller of the vehicle and the prospective buyer around the same time, at different places.

“They would ask for a test drive of the vehicle from the seller and take the vehicle to the spot where they buyer would be waiting. They would offer to sell the car at a cheap rate and ask for a token of a few lakhs from the buyer. After pocketing the money and promising the buyer the delivery of the car the next day, the accused would return to the original seller of the vehicle,” said Khanvilkar. They would then tell the seller they would let him know about their decision later, he added.

As part of another modus operandi that they followed, the accused contacted a car seller on the site and expressed interest in the vehicle. At the spot, they would agree to the deal and promise to transfer the money to the seller’s bank account. The accused would then show them a message from the bank, stating that the amount has been sent to the seller’s account. “The seller would think that he would receive an SMS from his bank in some time and allow the accused to take the vehicle. They would then flee with the vehicle and sell it to another person,” Khanvilkar said.

