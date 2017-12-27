Mumbai: Two held for house break-ins

Police believe there may be more people involved. (Representational Image) Police believe there may be more people involved. (Representational Image)

The Thane police have arrested two men for allegedly committing multiple house break-ins. The accused would reportedly break into houses where residents had gone on holiday based on information they gleaned from social networking sites. Police believe there may be more people involved.

In Vartak Nagar on December 9, a case of theft was reported by victim Deepak Singh (23) who returned from a vacation. “His door lock had been broken and the thieves had taken cash and valuables. They closed the door while leaving,” an officer from Vartak Nagar police station said.

According to sources, as the modus operandi was similar to recent thefts in Ambernath, Manpada and other parts of Thane, the case was transferred to the property cell. The property cell on December 21 arrested two accused, identified as Anurag Ravi Sisodiya and Kalim Nawab Ahmed Khan. “We seized gold, laptops and other valuables worth Rs 4 lakh from them. However, it is possible that they have other accomplices with more stolen items,” said an

inspector privy to the investigation.

The two used to send friend requests on social media to various people and collect information on their residence. “They used to target people in Thane as it would be easier to find their houses,” the inspector said. The accused reportedly confessed to at least three such house break-ins across Thane city, police said.

Police arrested the duo from Daighar where they lived in a chawl. “We are investigating whether other people are involved. We are also looking at shops where they used to sell the stolen goods,” said the inspector.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App