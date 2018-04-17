Mumbai: Two held for ‘trying’ to sell leopard skin worth Rs 10 lakh

The seized leopard skin on Monday. (Deepak Joshi) The seized leopard skin on Monday. (Deepak Joshi)

Two men were on Monday arrested for allegedly trying to sell a leopard skin worth over Rs 10 lakh. The accused have been identified as Kismatlal Marabi (30) and Korcha Marabi(24) — residents of Katani. “The accused were carrying the leopard skin and nails wrapped in a sari inside a bag… We had information that they were meeting with prospective buyers at Saket. We trapped them and seized the skin from them,” said an officer from Thane crime branch unit I.

The accused allegedly confessed that the leopard skin is old and has been treated so that it could be sold. “Prima facie, it seems to be an original leopard skin. We have lodged a case against the accused under the wildlife act for illegally possessing and selling the skin,” a senior officer.

