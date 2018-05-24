Mumbai: Two held for manufacturing, selling fake HUL products

Two more people have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling forged cosmetic products and infringing the copyright of the multi-national firm Hindustan Unilever Limited.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested Devshi Rabari (38), a native of Kutch district, on Tuesday and Rajkot resident Dharmendra Parmar (46) on Sunday. The police said that both the men owned stationary shops.

They allegedly conspired with the main accused, Mumbai-based stationer Abdul Wahab Sayyad, to manufacture fake Pond’s cream and Lakmé eyeliner and printed packaging material bearing the HUL brand name and logo.

The crackdown came after from HUL filed a Notice of Motion suit in the Bombay High Court in February after the alleged copyright infringement came to its attention. Justice S J Kathawlla had taken a serious view of the matter and recorded statements of six men. After observing that the use of the fake products could harm unaware consumers, Justice Kathawalla had ordered the police to investigate the allegations and submit a report of its findings.

He had also ordered the High Court Receiver to raid and seal several locations, where the accused had allegedly stored the forged cosmetic products.

