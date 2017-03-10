Mumbai: Two held for duping builder of Rs 4.5 lakh

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested two men for posing as employees of telecom service provider Airtel and allegedly duping a building contractor of Rs 4.5 lakh after offering him a VIP phone number. The complainant, Turbhe resident Sachin Patil (40), allegedly received a phone call a month ago by a man claiming to be employed with the accounts department of Airtel. According to the police, the accused offered to sell him a VIP phone number and over the course of a month, sent him official-looking email communication, the police said.

The police said Patil initially did not suspect anything wrong as he already owned one VIP number. The accused allegedly sent forged employee cards, visiting cards, and PAN cards to Patil though WhatsApp to convince him that he was speaking to authorised Airtel personnel. “Patil never met the accused. The entire communication took place on phone and email,” said an officer at Vashi APMC police station. The police said the accused asked Patil to pay Rs. 4.5 lakh through bank transfers. “Patil became suspicious when there was no progress in acquiring the number even after the payment,” the officer said.

An FIR was registered, and the police found that the phone number and bank account used by the accused were registered with a fake name and address. “It was difficult to find their identities. We made inquiries with Airtel, who informed us no such persons worked with them Once we established who they were, we laid a trap and caught them,” said an officer. The accused, Mira Road residents Vishal Goswami alias Sanjay Prajapati (24) and Abhishek Upadhyay alias Narendra Kushwaha were booked for cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code and for identity theft and impersonation under the Information Technology Act.

The police said the men had completed courses in ethical hacking and used their skills to illegally acquire a database of individuals owning VIP numbers. The duo is alleged to have similarly duped individuals in Karnataka, Telangana and Rajasthan. “They would only target individuals owning VIP numbers as they could be tempted into purchasing another number,” the officer said.