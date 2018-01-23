Mumbai: Two get life term for Bandra woman’s murder

A sessions court sentenced two men to life imprisonment on Monday for the murder of a 55-year-old woman in Bandra in 2013. The two men were held guilty of charges including murder, robbery and house-trespass last week.

On Monday, Saifraza Bhavnagari (31) and Parvez Khan (33) — both with speech and hearing impairment — submitted before the court through a sign language interpreter that they had nothing to do with the offence.

The defence advocates said the offence did not fall under the rarest of rare category and therefore they should not be given the capital punishment. They further said that the case was based entirely on circumstantial evidence. The court accepted the submission that the case did not fall in the rarest of rare category and sentenced the two to life imprisonment. It further directed that the two pay compensation to the victim’s kin.

On June 11, 2013, Bandra resident Nalini Chainani’s body was found in her Pali Hill house by her husband after he returned from work. The two men, known to the victim, had entered her house, and fled with cash and jewellery after killing her, the prosecution had submitted.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App