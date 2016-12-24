Mumbai: Three drown, five rescued as boat capsizes in Powai lake

Rescue teams carry out search operations in Powai Lake where at least two have drowned. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty Rescue teams carry out search operations in Powai Lake where at least two have drowned. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty

At least three people drowned while another went missing after their boat capsized in Powai lake in Mumbai. According to police, the incident took place on Friday night. Eight persons had ventured into the lake on a boat, on which they were partying.

Five people were thereafter rescued after the boat capsized, police said. The deceased have been identified as Mehamood Rasool Khan (44) and Atik Latif Khan (22). Their dead bodies were taken out of the lake on Saturday evening and sent for postmortem. Search operations are still on for 27-year-old Dinesh Bhoir, Bhai Mahadeshwar, said senior inspector of Powai police station.

The police have said that the incident took place when the boat hit the rock and tipped over. Only two out of eight managed to reach the shore.

A rescue operation was launched earlier in the day by the police and fire brigade with the help of locals. As per police. the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Navy divers were roped in for the rescue operation.

