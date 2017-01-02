Mumbai: Two dead in accident on Eastern Freeway

Two men lost their lives in a bike accident on the eastern freeway on the first day of the year. The riders, who have not been identified yet, received head injuries and were declared dead at KEM hospital, Parel. Though it is not allowed to ride a bike on the freeway, the youngsters, believed to be in their mid-twenties, had managed to get on the bridge.

The duo lost control of the bike and rammed into the divider near Mahul Road in Wadala East around 5 pm.

“We have retrieved some contacts from their phones and will soon know their identity. We will also check the CCTV footage of the area to get more details,” said a police officer.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem reports of the men to know if they had consumed alcohol while riding.